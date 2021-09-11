Samsung is prepping to launch the Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone that could go official in October. If the recent reports are to be believed, Samsung's most affordable flagship handset, which is likely to be introduced sometime next month. Aesthetically, the device will remain very similar to its siblings - Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+. A few details of the handset has been leaked online ahead of its launch. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G To Get 120Hz Refresh Rate, Pinstripe Design: Report.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Spotted on Google Play Console (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The phone will get an AMOLED display with 120Hz, Snapdragon 888 SoC, triple rear cameras and more. The upcoming device has now surfaced on Google Play Console, suggesting its arrival is imminent. The listing on the benchmark site reveals that the device has a different chipset, and it may come to India. The variant has an Exynos 2100 SoC paired with an 8GB of RAM and Mali G78 GPU. It runs on Android 11 out of the box. We can expect the handset to run One UI 3 on top of the Android 11 OS.

As of now, other details of the handset are still under wrap. The phone is likely to get a waterdrop notch display, 4000 mAh or 5000 mAh battery, dual-camera setup. Do note, these are just speculations, and we'll request you to take this with a pinch of salt.

