Seoul: South Korean tech giant Samsung might launch its flagship foldable smartphone -- Galaxy Z Fold3 -- with a 25W fast charger. According to GSMArena, the 3C certification site revealed that the included adapter has the model number EP-TA800 and is the same one that comes included with the Galaxy Z Fold2. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Reportedly Spotted on the Official Mexico Website.

The same site, earlier, revealed that the Z Fold 3 would arrive with a combined battery capacity of 4,275 mAh (2,215 mAh + 2,060 mAh) which may be advertised as 4,400mAh. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset, the report said.

A recent report indicated that Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 may arrive in the second half of 2021 globally. According to reports based on a tweet by tipster Ice Universe, it will take at least five months for the South Korean giant to launch the Galaxy Z Fold3 with S Pen support.

The South Korean tech giant is also reportedly planning to launch three kinds of foldable smartphone models this year. According to OLED research firm UBI Research, these will likely be called Galaxy Z Flip 2, Galaxy Z Fold3 and a new Galaxy Z Fold Lite. All three models will use ultra-thin glass as cover windows. The company earlier introduced Galaxy Z Fold2 that sports a 6.2-inch cover screen and a 7.6-inch main screen when unfolded. Galaxy Z Fold2 is Samsung's third foldable smartphone after Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip.

