Seoul: Following the buzz around the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition), the South Korean tech giant had briefly displayed mention of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in its Mexican site. The website read "Conoce mAis sobre Galaxy S21 FE" which translates to "Learn more about the Galaxy S21 FE," reports GSMArena. Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition Renders Surfaced Online: Report.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Photo Credits: Samsung Mexico)

The name of the unreleased phone has since been removed from the home page, but there is a screenshot provided by Galaxy Club. However, the company hasn't confirmed that Samsung Galaxy S21 FE phone is coming yet. In 2020, Samsung made it clear that it plans to continue to release "Fan Editions" of its flagship smartphone lines. This statement came about after the overwhelmingly positive response to the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

The company launched Galaxy S20 FE 5G in India at Rs 47,999 in March. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G features a 6.5-inch fullHD+ Infinity-O display of 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch response rate. The Galaxy S20 FE sports a triple camera set-up on the back including a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor and an 8MP telephoto lens.

On the front, the phone has a 32MP camera for selfies, videos and a face unlock mechanism. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 system-on-chip (SoC), paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone ships with a 4,500 mAh battery, supported by a 25W fast wired charger.

