Mumbai, November 15: Samsung denies launching a new "Affordable Samsung Galaxy foldable smartphone". Recently, multiple reports said that Samsung would launch a new affordable smartphone in budget or mid-range for the customers. The rumours said that Samsung would launch the smartphone with the next generation of Samsung Galaxy Fold6 and Samsung Galaxy Flip6 devices. According to the reports, the budget foldable smartphone from Samsung would launch under $500.

According to an X user, Revengus (@tech_rev), the device was likely to launch under the budget of $400 to $500, about Rs 33,000 to 42,000. Now, Samsung refuted all these rumours about introducing cheaper Galaxy Z Fold series alternatives. The user said on X," This is a very aggressive goal." The device was expected to be a budget-friendly option for customers who cannot enjoy the foldable smartphone technology. Samsung Likely To Launch First 'Affordable Galaxy Foldable Smartphone' in 2024; Know Price and Other Details Here.

Samsung Has No Plans of Launching a Budget Foldable Smartphone:

According to previous reports, the device was expected to debut in 2024. The reports said the budget-foldable smartphone would likely launch at a lower price than the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (Fan Edition). However, Samsung preferred to stick with the premium-segment foldable smartphone for now with no plans to introduce a budget-foldable device.

Samsung's most recent foldable or flip phones from its Galaxy Z series include the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5, with starting prices of Rs 1,38,999 and Rs 85,000 on the official Samsung website. Both the prices are for Fab Special offer deals. The actual price for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 is Rs 99,999, and the Samsung Galaxy Fold5 starts from Rs 1,54,999. Samsung wishes to stick with its current premium foldable smartphones with flagship performance and specifications. India's Wearable Market Grows by 29.2% in Third Quarter, Smart Ring Category Shows Promise.

According to the India Today report, a Samsung spokesperson clarified Korea JoongAng Daily, denying all the rumours about any Samsung budget-friendly foldable smartphone. The report further said about rumours of an affordable Samsung foldable smartphone were "baseless". However, Investopedia India report said that there could be a Samsung affordable foldable smartphone.

