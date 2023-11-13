New Delhi, November 13: Samsung will likely launch its new Galaxy S24 Series in January 2024 and recently, the company announced its new Samsung Galaxy AI that we may see in the upcoming devices. Amid this excitement and announcements, there are talks about Samsung likely to launch its first "budget foldable" smartphone in the Galaxy Z series. The device is expected to launch in the budget-segment or mid-range segment so that customers with a low budget can also experience a foldable smartphone technology.

According to reports, the new Galaxy foldable smartphone from Samsung would likely launch under $500 or would have a similar or lower price range to Samsung Galaxy A54. As per reports, the device could launch at an even lower price than $400. Following the reports, if Samsung introduced a foldable smartphone at a lower price, it would become the most affordable foldable smartphone in the global market.

Samsung New Mid-Range Smartphone at $400 to $500:

Samsung has set the price target for the mid-range foldable at $400 to $500. This is a very aggressive goal. https://t.co/7tEZONw0Jw — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) November 10, 2023

Samsung's Cheaper Alternative For Galaxy Z Fold Series:

Today, the foldable smartphone market has grown compared to previous years. Even today, foldable smartphones are considered luxury devices that not all customers can afford. The foldable and flip smartphones are easy to use for boosting productivity, movie or video-watching experience, and multi-tasking.

The reports quote a post of Revengus (@Tech_Rev) for sharing the news on the upcoming Samsung budget foldable smartphone. The post done by this user also informs that the new smartphone will be launched with an aggressive deal from $400 to $500. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 smartphones have become a popular choice among Samsung customers, but the price of this smartphone starts at Rs 99,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant and Rs 1,09,999 for the 8GB+512GB variant.

Samsung Budget Foldable Smartphone To Launch With Galaxy Z Series?

According to reports, Samsung's new affordable Galaxy foldable smartphone could launch alongside the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold6 or Flip6 smartphones. It could be a budget-friendly option for those who can spare around $500 for a smartphone. The reports said that the new foldable smartphone from Samsung may be "less expensive" than Galaxy S23 FE; however, it is soon to say anything ahead of the official announcement from Samsung.

