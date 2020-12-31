New Delhi: Samsung Electronics on Wednesday announced that the HDR10+ Adaptive feature will be supported in its TVs, which improves the HDR10+ viewing experience in customers homes regardless of the lighting conditions. HDR10+ Adaptive supports Filmmaker Mode and adapts to brighter rooms so customers can enjoy a true cinematic experience with HDR10+ movies and TV programs in any environment at home. HDR10+ Adaptive will launch globally with Samsung's upcoming QLED TV products, the company said in a statement. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Pre-Orders Now Open in the US: Report.

"We are delighted to offer smart picture quality solutions that will enhance consumers' at-home HDR viewing experience, bringing original-quality cinematic experience to our consumers around the world," said Younghun Choi, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

The HDR10+ Adaptive feature supports dynamic scene-by-scene optimisation and can now adjust to any room lighting condition, further enhancing the HDR experience. This feature utilizes the TV's light sensor and ensures that the screen brings to life the creative intent without any loss of details or contrast. BA Winston, Global Head of Video Playback and Delivery at Amazon Prime Video, said: "With HDR10+ and Filmmaker mode, Prime Video content is optimised regardless of the viewing environment and customers can enjoy movies and TV shows the way the filmmakers intended."

More contents are becoming available in HDR10+ with Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (UPHE) and Samsung extending its technology partnership to include even more HDR10+ catalogues and new titles for distribution on OTT services around the world. UHD titles available on Prime Video also include HDR10+, Samsung said.

