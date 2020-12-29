Samsung Galaxy S21 Series is expected to be launched on January 14, 2020, but the South Korean smartphone maker has not revealed the exact launch date for the same yet. Ahead of its launch, Galaxy S21 series is reportedly up for pre-orders in the US. According to a new report, customers can pre-order the handset only via Samsung Shop App in the US. We expect India pre-orders of Galaxy S21 series might begin very soon. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Prices Leaked Online.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Photo Credits: OnLeaks)

The company is reportedly providing a $50 credit (approximately Rs 3,700) to interested Galaxy S21 series customers to reserve their phone in advance. There will also be a $50 credit for purchasing accessories apart from pre-ordering the upcoming Galaxy S21 phone. In addition to this, Samsung is also offering up to $700 (approximately Rs 51,000) instant trade-in credit via old smartphone exchange deal.

Samsung Galaxy S21 (Photo Credits: Onleaks x Voice)

Samsung Galaxy S21 series might comprise of Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ & Galaxy S21 Ultra. Customers can visit the Samsung Shop App (US), register for pre-orders by providing their full name, email address and phone number. Once registered successfully, Samsung will send an email that will confirm the pre-order reservation. As per the report, the confirmation email sent to customers also reveals that Galaxy S21 Series will be available for pre-orders till January 28, 2021, 11:59 pm EST (January 29, 2021, 10:29 am IST). However, the reservation credit will only be available until January 13, 2021, 11:59 pm EST.

