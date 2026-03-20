Seoul, March 20: Samsung is reportedly preparing to extend its One UI 8.5 beta testing programme to its 2024 flagship line-up, including the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6. Internal test builds for these devices were recently spotted on Samsung’s firmware servers, suggesting an official beta launch could occur before the end of March 2026. This expansion follows the debut of the stable One UI 8.5 software on the new Galaxy S26 series last month.

The upcoming beta builds for the 2024 foldables have been identified with firmware versions F956BXXU3ZZCB for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and F741BXXU3ZZCB for the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Once live, the programme is expected to be available to users in South Korea, India, and select European markets. This move signals Samsung's intent to refine the Android 16-based software for older hardware before a broader stable rollout. Samsung One UI 9 Release Date: Upcoming Android 17-Based OS Testing Leaked, Includes New 'Ask AI' Feature, Says Report.

One UI 8.5: Integration of Advanced Galaxy AI Features

One UI 8.5, which is based on the Android 16 QPR2 release, introduces several significant functional upgrades. Key features include ‘Now Nudge,’ an AI-driven tool that suggests relevant photos, calendar events, or locations based on active messaging conversations. The update also brings a more conversational version of Bixby, which can perform deeper on-device actions or hand off complex queries to the Perplexity AI engine.

Other notable additions in the 8.5 update include an ‘Audio Broadcast’ feature and ‘Storage Share,’ alongside visual refinements such as elegant gradients and translucent UI elements. For the Galaxy S24 and 2024 foldables, these features are expected to enhance multitasking and ecosystem-level integration, though the beta phase is intended to iron out performance bugs and battery drain issues reported in earlier testing rounds.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Devices

In a departure from previous years, Samsung also appears to be testing One UI 8.5 beta builds for the Galaxy S25 FE and Galaxy S24 FE. While Fan Edition (FE) devices have historically received stable updates shortly after the main flagship series without a public beta, the discovery of ZZCB firmware builds on internal servers suggests that these models may finally join the early testing phase.

While it remains possible that the FE testing remains restricted to internal teams, the move would allow a wider group of users to provide feedback on the software’s stability. Industry analysts suggest that because the Galaxy S25 series has already undergone extensive beta testing since December 2025, the testing period for the S24 and FE models may be considerably shorter.

Stable Rollout Timeline and Expectations

Samsung has yet to provide an official date for the stable One UI 8.5 rollout for its 2024 and 2025 devices. However, current projections suggest that the Galaxy S25 series will receive the final update in April 2026, with the Galaxy S24 series and the 2024 foldables following shortly thereafter in late April or early May. Samsung One UI 8.5 Release Date, Eligible Devices and New Features: Everything You Need To Know.

The rollout is part of a massive effort to update nearly 100 Galaxy smartphones and tablets by the end of June 2026. Older flagship models, such as the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, are slated to begin their update journey in May. As Samsung focuses on its next major software leap, One UI 9, the 8.5 update serves as a critical bridge for delivering enhanced AI capabilities to millions of existing users.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 11:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).