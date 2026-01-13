Mumbai, January 13: Samsung is preparing to launch One UI 8.5, a significant software update that promises to be more than just an incremental upgrade over One UI 8.0. Based on Android 16, the upcoming version has already reached stable beta stages with multiple builds showing no critical bugs. This suggests that the final rollout is imminent, bringing extensive visual redesigns, enhanced cross-device ecosystem features, and robust security upgrades to a wide range of Galaxy smartphones and tablets.
The software is designed to offer a more refined aesthetic, reportedly taking inspiration from "Liquid Glass" design elements. Samsung’s implementation focuses on floating elements, soft shadows, and frosted glass effects, creating a sense of subtle depth throughout the interface. Furthermore, first-party Samsung app icons are expected to feature a new 3D effect to modernise the overall look of the home screen. Samsung One UI 8 Update Begins Rolling Out in India for Galaxy Smartphones and Tablets; Check Timeline for Galaxy S24 Series, Galaxy S23 Series and Remaining Models.
Samsung One UI 8.5 Release Date and Initial Rollout
One UI 8.5 is confirmed to debut with the flagship Galaxy S26 series. While Samsung has not officially announced the launch date for the new S-series, multiple industry leaks point toward a major Galaxy Unpacked event on February 26, 2026. Following this debut, the brand is expected to begin rolling out the update to older flagship models, including the Galaxy S25 series, Galaxy Z Fold 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7, within a few weeks.
Recent internal testing indicates that Samsung is focusing on a quicker rollout than in previous years. Evidence shows that the company is already testing One UI 8.5 on various Galaxy A-series devices, suggesting that mid-range and budget users may not have to wait as long as usual to receive the latest features.
One UI 8.5 Eligible Galaxy Devices
The eligibility for One UI 8.5 is tied directly to Android 16. Any device that is slated to receive One UI 8.0 will also be eligible for the 8.5 version. The comprehensive list includes:
-
Galaxy S Series: S25, S24, S23, and S22 series (including FE models), and the S21 FE.
-
Galaxy Z Series: Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, Z Fold Special Edition, and Z Fold/Flip versions 4, 5, and 6.
-
Galaxy A Series: Models ranging from the Galaxy A73 and A56 down to the Galaxy A06 and A07.
-
Galaxy M & F Series: Including the M56, M55, F56, F55, and older versions up to the 53/54 series.
-
Galaxy Tab & XCover: Galaxy Tab S10, S9, and S8 series, along with XCover 7 and 6 Pro models.
Samsung Enhanced Customisation and UI Features
A major functional highlight of One UI 8.5 is the revamped split Quick Panel. Originally introduced in version 8.0, this panel now offers greater granular control, allowing users to adjust the specific layout of every toggle and slider. The scrolling mechanism has been updated to an edge-to-edge format, effectively removing empty spaces for a cleaner, more efficient use of screen real estate. OriginOS 6 Update Rollout: Vivo V40 Receives Android 16-Based OS; Check Timeline, Features.
The update also places a strong emphasis on the Samsung ecosystem, with new cross-device features aimed at making transitions between Galaxy tablets, laptops, and phones more seamless. With security enhancements being a core pillar of this release, Galaxy users can expect more transparent control over data permissions and improved protection against emerging mobile threats.
