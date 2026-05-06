UFO Files: Pastors Claim Donald Trump’s Alien Disclosures Could Shatter Christian Beliefs, Churches Should Prepare for It

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A group of American pastors has raised concerns that the proposed release of government “UFO Files” under Donald Trump could affect religious beliefs, particularly within Christian communities. The warnings come amid reports that US agencies may disclose information related to extraterrestrial life, including potential evidence and documentation.

According to the pastors, some US intelligence officials have engaged with religious leaders, urging them to prepare congregations for possible reactions if such disclosures trigger uncertainty or debate around faith and creation narratives. Why the 2026 UFO Files on Aliens.gov Could Be the Next ‘Epstein Dud’.

Pastors Warn of Faith Impact, Ask Churches to 'Prepare'

Evangelist pastor Perry Stone said the potential release could challenge long-held beliefs. “You’re going to have people who are going to say if there are galaxies and there are allegedly other creations in the galaxies, then the whole creation story is a myth, and you’re going to have people that’s going to apostatise and turn from the Christian faith because they have no answer for what they’re about to hear,” said Stone.

He suggested that reports or videos of extraterrestrial life could lead some believers to question traditional interpretations of religious texts. ‘We’re Going To Be Releasing Lot of Things’: Donald Trump Pledges Declassification of Secret UFO Files.

The concerns follow recent remarks by Trump indicating that US agencies, including the Department of Defense, have been directed to identify and release previously undisclosed information related to aliens and unidentified flying objects.

“We’re going to be releasing a lot of things that we haven’t. I think some of it’s going to be very interesting to people,” Trump said last week. While no specific timeline or details have been confirmed, the prospect of new disclosures has intensified public and political debate.

Other figures have also weighed in on the issue. US Vice President JD Vance offered a different interpretation, saying, “I don’t think they’re aliens. I think they’re demons.” Meanwhile, Bishop Alan DiDio and others suggested the revelations could influence religious belief systems, though such claims remain speculative.

Republican Representative Anna Paulina Luna has linked discussions about extraterrestrial life to historical religious texts, including references to the Book of Enoch. “Have I seen a spaceship personally? No. Have I seen evidence of this? Yes. Have I seen photo documentation of aircraft that I believe were not made by mankind? Yes. Is there historical significance to this? Yes,” Luna said in a previous interview.

Discussions around extraterrestrial life and unidentified flying objects have been present in US political and public discourse for decades. Calls for transparency have grown in recent years, with lawmakers and commentators urging the release of classified information.

Some of these debates have intersected with religious interpretations, though scientists and officials have not confirmed the existence of extraterrestrial life.

As anticipation builds around possible disclosures, experts note that the societal and cultural impact, if any, will depend on the nature and credibility of the information released. For now, both religious leaders and policymakers appear to be preparing for a range of public reactions, even as official confirmation of the contents of the so-called “alien files” remains pending.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Daily Mail), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 09:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).