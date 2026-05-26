Aliens Among Humans? CIA Accused of Accessing DNA Databases To Search for ‘Alien Hybrids’

Unverified claims that the CIA secretly accessed consumer DNA databases to search for alleged alien-human hybrids have resurfaced online following comments made by author and philosopher Jason Reza Jorjani during a recent podcast interview.

Jorjani alleged that the US intelligence agency operated a backdoor programme allowing access to genetic testing companies such as 23andMe and Ancestry.com to identify individuals linked to a supposed extraterrestrial race known as the “Nordics.” The claims, which have not been supported by official evidence, come amid continued public interest in UFO disclosures and classified government investigations into unexplained aerial phenomena. Do Aliens Exist? UFO Files Show No Strong Evidence of Alien Life, Says Analyst Mick West (Video).

Aliens Among Humans? Claims Linked to Former ‘Psychic Spy’

Speaking on the American Alchemy podcast, Jorjani said the information came from retired US Army sergeant Lyn Buchanan, who has publicly stated he participated in the CIA’s controversial remote viewing programme during the Cold War era.

Remote viewing was a government-funded programme that explored whether individuals could psychically perceive distant events, people or objects. According to Jorjani, Buchanan described a covert effort by intelligence agencies to search DNA databases for unusual genetic markers believed to be linked to extraterrestrial ancestry. Aliens Found in US? Former Researcher Claims American Government Recovered 4 Distinct Types of Extraterrestrial Life From Crashed UFOs.

“So he said, "Look, we know that Kit Green at the CIA has some program to access the 23andMe and like whatever, Ancestry.com, databases through some backdoor and that they are screening whoever signs up for these services for a specific genetic variance from the normal Homo sapiens population which the CIA knows to be the genetic marker of these Nordics,"'” Jorjani claimed during the podcast interview.

Christopher “Kit” Green, a former CIA scientist who worked with the agency for two decades, has publicly acknowledged involvement in remote viewing research before leaving the CIA in 1985. However, no evidence has emerged linking Green to any alleged DNA surveillance programme, and the claims remain unverified.

Allegations About ‘Nordic’ Alien Descendants

Jorjani further claimed Buchanan described an encounter with individuals allegedly belonging to the so-called Nordic alien race. According to the account, the Nordics resembled “tall Scandinavian people” with blond hair, blue eyes and fair skin and were allegedly living quietly in parts of the United States.

“They live in like small towns in the [Colorado] Rockies and they pass because they look like tall Scandinavian people,” Jorjani said. He added that Buchanan was allegedly approached by three Nordics in a diner who claimed they had fled a “tyrannical” government on their home world and had intermarried with humans over generations.

According to Jorjani, the alleged hybrids themselves were unaware of their extraterrestrial ancestry. They said, "Look, our children, especially our grandchildren, have no idea where they're from. We tell them stories about how like their grandparents are from Sweden or whatever, and they don't know,"' Jorjani said regarding Buchanan's encounter. 'You know, we just want them to have lives of peace and liberty here in America. But the CIA wants to hunt them down.'

Buchanan Raised Concerns About DNA Testing

In a separate 2023 interview on the Through A Glass Darkly podcast, Buchanan appeared to reference concerns about DNA testing databases. “There is a wedge on the pie chart, you know Germanic, African and all this. There's a wedge called "other," which means unknown unidentifiable and there are, from what I found out, there are government people who are looking into that wedge,” Buchanan said.

Buchanan also stated he would never personally submit DNA to services such as 23andMe because of the information he claimed to possess. Neither 23andMe nor Ancestry has publicly responded to the allegations. The Daily Mail reported it had contacted the companies and Green for comment.

Ancestry.com has said it maintains “the world’s largest consumer DNA network,” with more than 30 million users in its database. Meanwhile, 23andMe filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last year following financial difficulties, declining demand and a major data breach in 2023. The company was later acquired by TTAM Research Institute, a nonprofit public benefit corporation.

The renewed attention around the claims has also reignited wider debates over consumer genetic privacy and access to personal data.

UFO Whistleblower Claims Continue

The allegations have gained traction among some UFO researchers and political figures despite the absence of verified evidence. Missouri congressman Eric Burlison has previously claimed former President Donald Trump was briefed about alleged extraterrestrial species known to the US government.

Retired Air Force Major David Grusch has also publicly alleged the government possesses knowledge about non-human intelligence, though no supporting evidence has been released publicly.

Former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz recently claimed the US military had described alleged “forced breeding programs” involving alien-human hybrids operating at secret facilities. The Pentagon, however, has consistently maintained that there is no confirmed evidence of extraterrestrial life or alien visitation on Earth.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Daily Mail), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 09:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).