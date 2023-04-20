Mumbai, April 20: There are many objects and concepts for humans to investigate, including the galaxies, planets, asteroids, and meteors. Scientists and researchers are closely observing every object they can in order to get new data. Along with this, scientists also monitor potential dangers to Earth, and asteroid is one of those things.

Space Agency NASA also receives reports from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory regarding asteroids that are hurtling towards Earth. The most reports indicates that two enormous cosmic rocks are travelling quickly towards Earth. Scroll down to learn more. Asteroid Warning! NASA Says Two Mega Asteroids to Fly Past Earth Today; Should You Be Worried? Know Everything Here.

Asteroids’ Details

On Thursday, April 20, two enormous asteroids, 2023 HK (13 feet) and 2023 HJ (10 feet), will both pass close to Earth. The bus-sized asteroids will come the closest to Earth at different distances— 341,000 and 1,880,000 kilometres, respectively, according to information released by NASA's JPL. Does it pose a risk? No. The asteroids will pass by the Earth, albeit extremely closely, according to their present track.

About Asteroids

There are currently 1278661 known asteroids in the cosmos, according to NASA. The largest of these asteroids is less than 33 feet (10 metres) in diameter, and the smallest is about 329 miles (530 km) wide. Trojans, Near Earth Asteroids, and the Main Asteroid Belt are the three different types of asteroids. The near-Earth asteroids' orbits are quite close to the Earth's. Doomsday Coming? Two Giant Asteroids Hurtling Towards Earth at Breakneck Speed, Warns NASA; Know If They Will Hit Our Planet.

Defending Against Asteroid Impact

Asteroids are still being watched by NASA so that if they change course for whatever reason, there will be enough time to warn the public. In order to track the asteroids and keep a watch on them, NASA has employed a variety of Earth- and sky-based technologies, including satellites, telescopes, and more.

