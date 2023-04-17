Mumbai, April 17: For the human kind, there are many things to explore, including galaxies, planets, asteroids, and meteors. To gather fresh data, scientists and researchers are closely monitoring every single object they can. In a similar vein, scientists keep tabs on potential threats to Earth. Asteroids are one such item. Asteroids that are speeding towards the globe are also reported by NASA via the Jet Propulsion Laboratory. And according to the most recent information, two huge celestial rocks are headed towards Earth at rapid speed. Scroll down to know more. Asteroid Alert! Doomsday Fears Grow As NASA Says Three Giant Asteroids To Fly Past Earth, Check Dates and Other Details Inside.

Asteroids’ Details

On Monday, April 17, two enormous asteroids, 2023 GM1 (38 feet) and 2023 HB (9.5 feet), will both pass close to Earth. The bus-sized asteroid (2023 GM1) and the car-sized asteroid (2023 HB) will come the closest to Earth at different distances—839,000 and 195,000 kilometres, respectively, according to information released by NASA's JPL. Does it pose a risk? No. The asteroids will pass by the Earth, albeit extremely closely, according to their present track.

About Asteroids

According to NASA, there are presently 1278661 known asteroids in the universe. The largest of these asteroids has a diameter of around 329 miles (530 km), while the smallest is less than 33 feet (10 metres) across. Three categories of asteroids exist: Trojans, Near Earth Asteroids, and the Main Asteroid Belt. The orbits of the near-Earth asteroids are quite close to those of the Earth. Doomsday Coming? Two Giant Asteroids Hurtling Towards Earth at Breakneck Speed, Warns NASA; Know If They Will Hit Our Planet.

Protection From Asteroid Impact

NASA continues to monitor asteroids to make sure that if they change course for any reason, there will be ample time to warn the general public. NASA has used a number of Earth and Sky-based technology, like as telescopes, satellites, and more, to keep an eye on the asteroids and follow their path.

