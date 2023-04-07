Mumbai, April 07: A few promotional visits on Earth were recently made by the first astronaut group to visit the moon in more than 50 years. Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian Jeremy Hansen will pilot the Artemis 2 mission, a round-the-moon voyage slated to launch in November 2024, according to a NASA announcement made on Monday, April 3.

On Wednesday, the group appeared on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’, wherein they discussed Artemis 2 (which will be the first mission to the moon to send a woman, a Canadian, and a person of colour), as well as how they felt when they learned they had been chosen, and their reactions to hearing about the mission during the visits. NASA-SpaceX’s Crew-6 Astronauts Safely Arrive at International Space Station After Delay.

We don't feel scared at all right now, Hansen noted during the show, it doesn't even intimidate us, we're just excited. We want to leave since this is the material that has motivated us throughout our entire lives. He continued, "We're really eager to start."

NASA Astronauts on Alien Life

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Late Show (@colbertlateshow)

On the program, Colbert questioned Wiseman, who spent 165 days in space in 2014 on the International Space Station (ISS), as to why people are returning to the moon. “Because we want to see humans on Mars”, the astronaut who will lead the Artemis 2 mission affirmed. NASA, SpaceX Crew-2 Launch 4 Astronauts to the International Space Station.

When Colbert inquired if Wiseman thinks that the Aliens or UFOs are real, the latter replied, “It might generate some tension in the crew, I worry about it, but looking out in night, on the International Space Station, and the billions of stars that you see, I’m 100 per cent convinced that I’m looking at an alien life out there. There’s no doubt to me.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2023 01:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).