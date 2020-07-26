These days stunning pictures of Comet NEOWISE are being shared on all social media platforms. But as the comet begins to fade, you can also catch on a stunning display of meteor showers along with it too. As not one but two meteor showers are peaking into the next week. The Delta Aquariids Meteor Shower and alpha Capricornids will be active and if you are lucky enough then you can spot them together. We tell you more about these meteor showers. Read on to know all details about date and places you can view it from. Perfect Timing! New York Couple's Proposal Under the Stunning Comet NEOWISE is All Things Dreamy And Rare!

Delta Aquariid meteors come from the constellation Aquarius the Water Bearer. It is seen across the southern sky and the radiant point is star Skat (Delta Aquarii). The Alpha Capricornid appear from the border of Sagittarius and Aquila constellations. It is a much less active shower and produces about three meteors per hour.

Delta Aquariids- Alpha CapricornidsMeteor Shower 2020 Dates:

The Delta Aquariids appear each year from July 12 to August 23, according to NASA. This year, the peak of the shower is on Monday, July 27 and will go on into the next two days.

The Alpha Capricornids are active from July 3 through August 15. The maximum show would be on July 30 as per the American Meteor Society. Compared to the Delta Aquariids, this shower is not so powerful. Comet NEOWISE to Be Visible in India From Today For 20 Days: How and Where to Watch The Rare C/2020 F3.

Where and How to Watch These Meteor Showers:

The best time to observe the meteors is around the peak dates. So the peak starts tomorrow and will be around mid-week. The best time to watch the meteors is pre-dawn. So post 2 AM you can start looking up to the sky and get your eyes used to observe the night sky. Once you spot a couple of meteors you can spot many more. But it also depends on the weather, cloudy skies are not favourable. You do not need binoculars or telescopes to watch shooting stars. But have some patience as it takes time to get your eyes adapted and then see the meteors clearly.

Those in the equatorial regions and in the Southern Hemisphere get the best view of the Delta Aquariid meteor shower. Those around mid-northern latitudes will also be able to spot a few. Both of these showers are preceeding to the bigger Perseids meteors showers that peak during August. These are among the best-known meteor showers of the year.

