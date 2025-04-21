Stargazers and skywatching enthusiasts in India are in for a celestial treat as the annual Lyrid meteor shower is set to peak on the night of April 22, continuing into the early hours of April 23. Known for its fast, bright meteors and occasional fireballs that streak across the sky, the Lyrids mark one of the oldest known meteor showers, with records dating back over 2,700 years. Named after the constellation Lyra from which the meteors appear to originate, the shower typically produces around 10 to 20 meteors per hour at its peak under optimal viewing conditions. What makes the Lyrids special is not only their historical significance but also their unpredictability, every few decades they surprise observers with sudden bursts of up to 100 meteors per hour. As summer approaches and the skies begin to clear, Indian viewers across the country will have the opportunity to witness the Lyrid Meteor Shower 2025 without the aid of telescopes or special equipment, just clear skies, a dark spot and a bit of patience. Lyrid Meteor Shower 2025 Dates in India: How To Watch the Mesmerising Shooting Stars? Everything To Know About the Celestial Event Set to Illuminate the Night Sky.

What Causes The Lyrid Meteor Shower?

The Lyrids originate from debris left behind by Comet C/1861 G1 Thatcher, which completes an orbit around the sun approximately every 415 years. As Earth crosses the comet’s path each April, tiny fragments of dust and rock enter our planet’s atmosphere at speeds of nearly 49 kilometres per second. The intense friction with the atmosphere causes these particles to vaporise instantly, creating the streaks of light, commonly called ‘shooting stars’ that define a meteor shower. April 2025 Celestial Events: Full Pink Moon, Lyrid Meteor Shower, Eta Aquariid Meteor Shower and More – Know Dates, Best Viewing Times and Locations.

When To Watch In India?

The best time to view the Lyrid meteor shower in India will be late at night on April 22 through the early morning of April 23, mainly after midnight when the radiant point in the constellation Lyra climbs higher in the sky. During this period, moonlight interference will be minimal in 2025, which is excellent news for visibility. The meteors will be visible across the country, with rural areas and locations away from city lights offering the clearest views.

How To Watch?

You won’t need special equipment to enjoy the Lyrids; you can just find a dark, open sky, ideally far from urban light pollution. Allow your eyes 20–30 minutes to adjust to the darkness for the best experience. There is no need to look directly at Lyra; meteors will appear all over the sky, though they will seem to radiate from that constellation. A reclining lawn chair, a blanket and a warm drink can make the experience more comfortable as you lie back and watch the sky.

