A New York couple got engaged under comet NEOWISE! Yes, you read it right, John Nicotera proposed to his now fiance Erica Pendrak under most unique and rare setting in the world on Saturday night in Utica. John told Erica that he wanted to see the unique celestial event before it disappears, so they both decided to go beyond city limits for a clearer night sky. Considering John is a fan of cosmic events, Erica did not have the slightest of doubts. And then the surprise proposal happened, leaving Erica speechless. Moreover, she thought they were there to watch the cosmic event so the proposal took her completely by surprise. These pictures were captured on McCauley Mountain in Adirondack Mountains, North America. A friend who had accompanied them clicked the pictures. Rare Comet NEOWISE Shines Brightly Up Above! See Dazzling Pictures of C/2020 F3 Captured From International Space Station.

The photo of their proposal shows John on his knees holding an open box of a ring in his hand, in front of Erica. The C/2020 F3 NEOWISE can be seen shining bright between them well in a distance with its beautiful tail among other stars. After the proposal, the couple shared it on their social media handles from where it went massively viral garnering praises. His tweet was event retweeted by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, NASA astronaut Garrett Reisman and The Weather Channel. Hawaii Man Proposes to Girlfriend While Surfing And Ends Up Dropping Ring in the Ocean, But There's a Sweet TWIST! (See Pictures)

The Cosmic Proposal!

Isn't That Beautiful!

NASA astronaut Garrett Reisman Retweeted the Proposal Photos:

John's idea for a once-in-a-lifetime event alongside another unique event is being commended by everyone on the internet. The couple also saw the International Space Station (ISS) on the same night! That seems a very eventful proposal!

NEOWISE came through space nearly 200 million kilometres away from the Earth. According to NASA, the comet is about 5 km wide and its nucleus is covered with sooty dark particles leftover from its formation near the birth of our solar system around 4.6 billion years ago. This comet will be visible from Earth next time only in the year 8,786 which is over 6,000 years later.

