New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has interacted with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is aboard the International Space Station, according to the PMO.

Shukla created history on Wednesday by embarking on a journey to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of a commercial mission operated by Axiom Space, along with three other astronauts.

This marks the first space journey by an Indian astronaut in 41 years since Rakesh Sharma flew aboard a Russian spacecraft.

