The International Space Station (ISS) is a multi-national collaborative project between five space agencies including the NASA, Roscosmos, JAXA, ESA, and CSA. The modular space station located in the low Earth orbit and is easy to spot. All you need to see the ISS is a clear sky, but there are a few other requirements also. On July 14, the ISS will be flying over some Indian cities among other countries at an angle of nearly 90 degrees. People living in Delhi, Jaipur, Rajkot and Ahmedabad, can spot the ISS in the sky tonight. Comet NEOWISE to Be Visible in India From Today For 20 Days: How and Where to Watch The Rare C/2020 F3.

The space station will be visible after 8:30 pm and be present there for around five to six minutes. Rajkot and Ahmedabad will be able to spot the ISS at around 8:35 pm while Delhi and Jaipur at around 8:37 pm. These four cities will be able to see the space stations clearly. Other than which, those in nearby cities like Vadodara, Agra and Chandigarh will also be able to see it. NASA Astronauts Enter International Space Station in Milestone Mission for SpaceX.

Spot The International Space Station Tonight:

Spot the @Space_Station tonight! If you're near Huntsville, you'll see the ISS from 9:46 - 9:52 PM CT as it flies almost directly overhead, rising from the southwest. Here's how you can spot it in your hometown >> https://t.co/LYK7IKPIji pic.twitter.com/ds8UFK9ZxY — NASA Marshall (@NASA_Marshall) July 13, 2020

If the state station is not visible in your city today, you still have the chance to spot it. You can track the movements of the ISS on NASA's website, 'Spot The Station' which has real-time details of the space station's movement. The space station looks like a bright star in the sky to the naked eyes. The ISS is the third brightest object in the sky after the Sun and the Moon. It circles the Earth in roughly 93 minutes, completing 15.5 orbits every day.

The ownership and use of the space station are established by intergovernmental treaties and agreements and it evolved from the Space Station Freedom proposal. The station is divided into two sections including the Russian orbital segment operated by Russia and the United State segment operated by many countries together. Today, ISS is the only functional space station in the Earth's orbit.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2020 05:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).