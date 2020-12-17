The end of the year has got some most extraordinary celestial events in recent times. Meteor showers, planetary conjunctions, eclipses, full moon and more, the stargazing guide for the month has thrilled the astronomical enthusiasts. While 2020 was not a great year to many, given the pandemic and the many crises associated with it, the year end has been quite a treat for sky gazers. After Jupiter, Saturn and Moon alignment in the sky, it is time for the two planets to come closer and form ‘great’ conjunction. The two largest planets in our solar system, Jupiter and Saturn are coming closer together, they have been since the Middle Ages, and it is happening on December 21, 2020. Nicknamed as ‘Christmas Star,’ the upcoming event have already created quite an excitement among the skygazers. But how and where to watch the rare celestial event? NASA is hosting a live streaming of the Jupiter and Saturn great conjunction 2020.

If you are a stargazer, you must have noticed Jupiter and Saturn have been getting closer together in the summer. And they are currently visible in our night sky, inching closer to one another, night after night. NASA explains that between December 16 and December 25, they will become even cosier. This year’s event is rare because it has been nearly 400 years since the planets passed this close to each other in the sky and about 800 years since the alignment of Saturn and Jupiter occurred at night, as it will for 2020, allowing almost everyone around the world to witness the ‘great conjunction.’

How and Where to Watch the Christmas Star?

On the evening of the closest approach on December 21, both Jupiter and Saturn will look like a double planet, separated by only 1/5th the diameter of the full moon. Hope for clear skies because the conjunction will be visible around the world. Binoculars or a telescope may help you to distinguish the planets. NASA will live stream the occurrence, both ahead and on the event night.

Jupiter and Saturn ‘Great’ Conjunction Live Streaming:

Try not to miss the great conjunction, because if you miss this one, and want to see the planets with the same proximity, note that it won’t happen until March 15, 2080, and they not again until after 2400. If the weather conditions in your area are not agreeable to witness this celestial event, opt for live streams that will be hosted by various platforms.

