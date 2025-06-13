June Bootids Meteor Shower, from June 22 to July 2, 2025, the meteor shower will be active completely, and during this period, it will produce its peak rate of meteors. In this whole period, there are many higger chances of seeing the June Bootids Meteor. Especially when the shower's radiant point is in the constellation Bootes, which is above the horizon. Now, do you know that from Delhi, the radiant point is above the horizon for the whole night? That means all the shooting stars will be active at night. This article will tell you the peak time for the June Bootid Meteor Shower 2025 and what to expect for the celestial event to experience the cosmic light show. June 2025 Celestial Events: Full Strawberry Moon, June Bootid Meteor Shower, Summer Solstice and More – Know Dates, Best Viewing Times and Locations.

The shower is expected to create the best displays shortly after dusk, when the radiant point is still as high as possible. This is because the radiant point culminates (is highest in the sky) before nightfall, at around 09:00 PM IST. Arietids Meteor Shower 2025 Peaks on June 7: Why Is It Known As the Most Active Daytime Meteor Shower? How To Watch the Shooting Stars and Other Important Details To Know.

June Bootid Meteor Shower 2025 Date

In 2025, the June Bootid Meteor Shower will be active from June 22 to July 2.

What To Expect?

During this time, the Earth's rotation turns New Delhi to face optimally towards the direction of the incoming shooting stars, maximising the number that rain vertically downwards, producing short trails close to the radiant point. On the other hand, at other times, only a few meteors will burn up over New Delhi. They tend to enter the atmosphere more at an oblique angle by producing long-lived, widespread meteors that can traverse the sky before completely burning up.

Bootid Meteor Shower 2025 Peak Time

The shower is said to peak activity around 05:00 PM IST on June 27, and the finest displays may occur after sunset on that day.

Also, one of the best places to see the most meteors is not directly looking at the radiant. Instead, try to see any dark patch of the sky, like 30–40° away from it. Do you know that most meteors can be easily seen at this distance from the radiant?

