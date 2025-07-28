Longest Solar Eclipse of the Century on August 2 – Is It True? Will There Be Six-Minute Global Blackout? Here’s What You Should Know About the Viral Surya Grahan Claim

Is there a solar eclipse on August 2? Will there be a six-minute global blackout? Social media is filled with posts and videos claiming the longest solar eclipse of the 21st century is on August 2. The viral claims further indicate that “the world to go dark for six minutes,” implying that it won’t happen again for 100 years. What is likely fueling the confusion is a genuinely spectacular event. But is there an astronomical event this year? Despite what you might have seen online, it is essential to clarify that not the entire world will go dark, but the people in the path of totality will experience something truly memorable. In this article, let us understand the Surya Grahan date and time and what to expect from the solar eclipse of the century. Alien Attack Incoming? Harvard’s Avi Loeb Warns Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS Could Be Hostile Alien Spacecraft Preparing Covert Strike on Earth in November.

Despite rumours swirling on social media, a solar eclipse is not happening on August 2, 2025. There’s no solar eclipse, total or partial, on August 2 this year. In fact, NASA’s upcoming eclipses page also does not list the solar eclipse of 2025 on August 2. Hence, the buzz about a “six-minute global blackout” on August 2, 2025, is misinformation. What likely fueled the confusion is the date.

Whole World Will Go Dark For 6 Minutes On August 2nd, In A Once In A Century Solar Eclipse. pic.twitter.com/metCTPmNWR — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) July 21, 2025

If the longest solar eclipse of the century appeals to you, it’s time to circle August 2, 2027, on your calendar. It’s on this day, when the sky is set to host the celestial show with totality extending up to a remarkable six minutes and 23 seconds. It further promises to be one of the most significant celestial occurrences of the century. Most total eclipses offer only a brief glimpse of the sun’s corona, often for less than three minutes. But according to space.com, it is for this reason that breaks the norm for the August 2, 2027 solar eclipse, making it the longest total solar eclipse visible. Perseids Meteor Shower 2025 in India Peak Dates and Where to See: Check Shooting Stars View Timings, How To Watch and Other Details of the Celestial Display.

This extended period of darkness will allow astronomy enthusiasts to observe rare phenomena and experience a truly immersive experience. However, parts of India will only catch a partial eclipse.

