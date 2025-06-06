June is the month to watch all the celestial events because, in this month, Venus plays the role of being the most brilliant Morning Star, especially in the East before dawn, though it gets slightly dimmer as it gets farther from the Earth. Apart from this, the moon has many close pairings with the stars and planets. Do you know that it's summertime in the Northern Hemisphere, and in the Southern Hemisphere, it's wintertime, and the Arietids meteor shower happens during the daytime peak of this month? The Arietids meteor shower 2025 will be at its peak on June 7. Let's learn more about the Arietids meteor shower, why is it called the most active daytime meteor shower, how to watch these shooting stars and other details. Strawberry Moon 2025 Date and Time: When Is June's Full Moon? How To Watch It? Everything To Know About the Celestial Event.

There are many meteor showers that are easy to witness. However, the Arietid meteor shower is more special because it only happens during the daytime when the sun is up. Yes, you just read that right. Apart from this, the Arietids meteor shower is also said to be the most active daytime meteor shower, and in 2025, on the morning of June 7, it will be at its peak to watch. June 2025 Celestial Events: Full Strawberry Moon, June Bootid Meteor Shower, Summer Solstice and More – Know Dates, Best Viewing Times and Locations.

When and Where Should You Watch the Arietids Meteor Shower?

The Arietids meteor shower has been active since May 29 and will continue to June 17. However, in the morning of June 7, the Arietids meteor shower will be at its peak, producing 50-70 meteors per hour under ideal weather conditions. To watch the shooting stars, all you need to do is continuously look in the direction of the sunrise, especially in the dark hour right before dawn breaks.

What Will be the Nearest Moon Phase?

The moon will reach its first quarter on June 3 at 3:41 UTC, which is 09:11 AM IST in India.

What Time Will the Arietids Meteor Shower be at Peak?

As the accurate time to see the daytime meteor showers can't be predicted, astronomical enthusiasts can look for the Arietids meteor showers in the morning, in the dark hour before dawn.

Why Is the Arietids Meteor Shower Known as the Most Active Daytime Meteor?

The Arietids meteor shower is known as the most active daytime meteor shower because it produces so many meteors. Based on radar and radio echoes, there have been reports of 60 meteors per hour and even as many as 200 meteors per hour. What makes it more special and unique is that all the activities occur when the sun is up during the daytime, which is impossible to watch with your naked eyes. Hence, scientists often use their radio equipment to see the Arietids meteor shower instead of their regular telescopes.

For so many years, so many people were not even aware of the parent comet for the Arietids. Still, Don Machholz, in May 1986, discovered the unique comet called 96P/Machholz. So, are you ready to witness the Arietid meteor shower?

