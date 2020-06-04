Penumbral Lunar Eclipse June 2020: Interesting Facts About the Celestial Event That Coincides With Strawberry Moon

Strawberry Moon 2020

The second Lunar eclipse of the year 2020 is expected to take place between June 5 and 6 and is Penumbral in nature. Lunar eclipses happen around the year and may feature twice to a maximum of five times a year. The Sun, Earth and the Moon’s alignment decide the kind of eclipse we will have and the scale of its observance worldwide. In the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse - the sun, the moon and the earth are in an imperfect arrangement. There is no uniformity in distribution of these events which only increases the curiosity of scientists studying these events. Here we take a look at some interesting facts about Penumbral Lunar Eclipse. June 2020 Lunar Eclipse FAQs: ‘What Time Is the Lunar Eclipse 2020? To ’What Is the Time for Lunar Eclipse in India?’ Most Asked Questions on the Celestial Event.

The Sun’s light does not directly reach the moon as they are blocked by the outer part of Earth’s shadow called Penumbra.

The faint Penumbral shadow often makes this Lunar Eclipse look like a normal full Moon.

It is estimated that 35 % of all eclipses are Penumbral in nature with another 35 % being total eclipses while the remaining are partial eclipses.

The Penumbral Lunar Eclipse are difficult to observe as there is no dark bite being taken away from the moon at any point. There is a shading at best people can see on the moon.

The Penumbral eclipse is expected to occur between 11:15 PM IST on June 5 and continue till 2:34 AM on June 6.

In all likelihood, people of Asia, Africa, Australia and Europe should be able to view the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse.

The colour of the moon during mid-eclipse is likely going to be tea coloured instead of the usual bone-white hue.

A DSLR mounted on a tripod with a 200mm focal length lens is enough to capture the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse.

Eclipses have caught the imagination of humans for time immemorial and with the fact that lunar eclipse involves no risk of eye damage, the curiosity only increases.