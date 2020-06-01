June 2020 Lunar Eclipse FAQs: ‘What Time Is the Lunar Eclipse 2020? To ’What Is the Time for Lunar Eclipse in India?’ Most Asked Questions on the Celestial Event

Lunar eclipse 2020 (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The lunar eclipse is soon going to grace the skies. The penumbral lunar eclipse June 2020 is expected to occur on June 5, Friday. This penumbral lunar eclipse is also called ‘Strawberry Moon Eclipse’. This lunar eclipse will be visible from multiple countries across the work. Some of them include Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, South/East South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, and Antarctica. As the lunar eclipse comes closer, people are increasingly wanting to know various details about. Hence, we bring to you a list of FAQs that will answer all your questions on the penumbral lunar eclipse June 2020. Penumbral Lunar Eclipse June 2020 Date and Time in India: Know When and How to Watch the Upcoming Strawberry Moon Eclipse.

2020 shall witness four penumbral lunar eclipses, out of which the first one took place between January 10 to January 11. Of the other two, one lunar eclipse will occur in July and the last lunar eclipse of the year will occur in November. These two eclipses will also be penumbral ones.

What time is the lunar eclipse 2020?

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse June 2020 is expected on June 5 at 19:12 Universal Time, which is 3:12 p.m. ET and 12:12 p.m. PT.

What is a penumbral lunar eclipse?

A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and the Moon are not aligned in a line. During this celestial event, the Earth blocks some of the Sun's light from directly reaching the Moon's surface. It thus covers all or part of the Moon with the outer part of its shadow, also known as the penumbra.

Is lunar eclipse harmful?

Lunar eclipses are safe to view with the naked eye, unlike solar eclipses. You don't need any eye protection as lunar eclipses are dimmer than the full Moon. You can view the upcoming penumbral lunar eclipse June 2020 without any protective gear.

What is the time for the lunar eclipse in India?

According to timeanddate.com, the lunar eclipse will start on June 5 at 11:15 pm IST and reach the maximum eclipse at 12:54 am on June 6. The penumbral eclipse will end at 2:34 am.

How long does a lunar eclipse occur?

A total lunar eclipse usually happens within a few hours. The totality can range between from a few seconds to about 100 minutes. The total duration of the upcoming lunar eclipse will be three hours and 18 minutes.

If can't watch the lunar eclipse from home this year, then you can view it live on the internet. YouTube channels including Slooh and Virtual Telescope will be live streaming the celestial events. Reportedly, during the ‘Strawberry Moon Eclipse’ around 57 per cent of the Moon will pass into the Earth’s penumbra. This event will make it difficult for people to see the moon clearly as it is a penumbral eclipse.