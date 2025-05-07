Famous People Born on May 8: May 8 is a day that celebrates a diverse array of influential figures from various fields. In the realm of entertainment, Enrique Iglesias, a renowned Spanish-American singer-songwriter, and Stephen Amell, known for his role in the TV series Arrow, share this birth date. The world of sports honours Kemba Walker, an accomplished American basketball player, and Pat Cummins, an Australian cricketer, celebrated for his fast bowling prowess. Additionally, David Attenborough, a legendary British broadcaster and natural historian, and Trisha Paytas, a prominent YouTube personality, are among the notable individuals born on May 8. This day also commemorates the birth of Harry S. Truman, the 33rd President of the United States, who played a pivotal role in the post-World War II era. Collectively, these individuals have made significant contributions to their respective fields, making May 8 a day of notable historical significance. May 8, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today's Calendar Date.

Famous May 8 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Pat Cummins R. Sreejesh 6ix9ine Harry S. Truman (May 8, 1884 – December 26, 1972) David Attenborough Enrique Iglesias Don Rickles (May 8, 1926 – April 6, 2017) Melissa Gilbert Stephen Amell Trisha Paytas Olivia Culpo Kemba Walker Chinmayananda Saraswati (8 May 1916 – 3 August 1993) Iswarya Menon Remo Fernandes Michael Bevan

Famous Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries on May 7.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2025 10:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).