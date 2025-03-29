A stunning celestial event will capture the attention of sky watchers around the world on March 29 a solar eclipse or Surya Grahan. Solar eclipses occur when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, casting a shadow that blocks the sunlight either partially or entirely, depending on the observer’s location. This astronomical phenomenon has been a source of fascination for centuries, often surrounded by cultural and spiritual significance. Devil Horn Solar eclipse 2025 will be particularly special for astronomy enthusiasts and casual observers alike but the question on many people’s minds is whether this event will be visible in India and how they can watch it if they are unable to experience it in person. In this article below, we bring you the solar eclipse 2025 live streaming details and whether the Surya Grahan will be visible in India or not among other important details. Surya Grahan 2025 Date and Time: Year’s First Solar Eclipse, Will It Be Visible in India? Sutak Timings, Dos and Don’ts; Everything You Need To Know About the Celestial Event.

Will the Surya Grahan Be Visible in India?

The Solar Eclipse 2025 will be a significant event but will not be visible in India. Unlike a total solar eclipse, where the moon completely obscures the sun, this will be a partial eclipse. The moon will block a portion of the sun's surface and the level of obscuration will vary across different regions of the country. However, with advancements in technology, live streaming platforms have made it easier for people across the globe to witness such awe-inspiring events in real time, regardless of where they are. Solar Eclipse 2025 Superstitions: Is Surya Grahan Harmful for Pregnant Women? Eclipse Myths From Around the World.

Where To Watch Solar Eclipse Online?

For those who won’t be able to travel to the areas where the eclipse is fully visible, the good news is that many platforms will stream the event live, allowing people from all corners of the world to participate in the experience virtually.

Watch Solar Eclipse 2025 Live Streaming:

Why Is It Called Devil Horns Solar Eclipse?

A 'Devil's Horns' or 'Solar Horns' Eclipse occurs during a partial solar eclipse, meaning when the moon only covers part of the sun's disk. Hence, March 29 partial solar eclipse, is also known as the rare 'Devil Horn' eclipse.

While a solar eclipse is an exciting event, it is crucial to observe it safely. Looking directly at the sun, even when it is partially obscured by the moon, can cause permanent eye damage. To safely observe the eclipse, you must use special solar eclipse glasses that meet the ISO 12312-2 safety standard. Regular sunglasses, no matter how dark, are not safe for viewing the sun during an eclipse.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2025 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).