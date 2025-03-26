The world is all set to witness its first solar eclipse of the season on March 29. Unlike a total solar eclipse, which completely covers the sun’s surface area, a partial solar eclipse will still have a few sunrays escaping. However, it is considered to be an important celestial event and is believed to be an auspicious time that has an array of superstitions associated with it. The Partial Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan is part of the eclipse season, a period, roughly every six months, when eclipses occur. Only two (or occasionally three) eclipse seasons occur each year. This period is marked by various celebrations and observances. People often celebrate Partial Solar Eclipse by posting across social media, and witnessing this event live. Many people also celebrate this day by following a series of superstitions and beliefs associated with partial solar eclipse. As we witness a partial solar eclipse in 2025, here’s everything you need to know about the most common superstitions and myths around solar eclipses.

1. Abstain From Eating Food

Many people believe that food and water is impacted by the rays that escape the sun and moon during eclipse season. This is the reason that people avoid eating any food or even drinking water during the time duration of Eid.

2. Is It Harmful For Pregnant Women?

Many believe that witnessing the solar eclipse live can be harmful for pregnant people. The rays are believed to have the power to not just affect the mother but the younger child too. Pregnant women are therefore often encouraged to stay indoors during eclipse timing. However, there are no scientific evidence to support the beliefs. March 29 Solar Eclipse Horoscope and Astrological Predictions.

3. Fasting

Since eclipses are often seen as an ominous time, many people believe in praying to the sun gods and observing a stringent fast on this day. The fast is only broken after the eclipse passes. It is important to note that many Hindus fast before and during an eclipse, and some do not eat during the period of the eclipse.

4. Ritual Bathing

The time of the eclipse is often considered to be a dark time, as the shadows of the earth stop us from drawing in complete sunlight. As the eclipse concludes, people often make it a point to have a quick bath to wash away any sins they have cultivated.

We hope that these superstitions help you to truly celebrate the partial solar eclipse in the fun and engaging way you are supposed to. Even though this eclipse will not be physically witnessed in India, people can watch the stunning event. The partial solar eclipse can be witnessed on live streams by people across Europe and the live stream will begin at 02.30 PM IST.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2025 01:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).