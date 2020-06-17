Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

Surya Grahan 2020 Sutak Time in India: Know The Inauspicious Period During Annular Solar Eclipse on June 21

Science Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 06:33 PM IST
A+
A-
Surya Grahan 2020 Sutak Time in India: Know The Inauspicious Period During Annular Solar Eclipse on June 21
Solar eclipse.

Surya Grahan or solar eclipse is taking place on June 21 this year. The annular solar eclipse which is the 'ring of fire' is when the sun is almost entirely covered by the shadow of the moon. It occurs when the moon is between the sun and the earth. At this point, the moon is farthest from the earth and it blocks much of the sun under its shadow, showing only a circle of brightness visible to us. There is a specific time within the eclipse which is considered unauspicious called as the sutak kaal. Ahead of Surya Grahan on June 21, we tell you the sutak timings in India for the same. Solar Eclipse 2020 Date, Time & Other FAQs: From ‘What Is an Annular Solar Eclipse?’ to ‘Can We Sleep During Surya Grahan’ Most Asked Questions on June 21 Celestial Event Answered.

Surya Grahan Timings

Surya Grahan will begin on June 21  at 9.16 AM and go on till 3:04 PM in the afternoon. The maximum point of the eclipse will be in the afternoon at 12.10 PM. You can read up on the timings in different places within India here.

Surya Grahan Sutak Timings

The sutak timings begin almost half a day or 12 hours prior to the timings of the eclipse and end after 12 hours of the eclipse. So sutak timings for Surya Grahan of 2020 will be from June 20, 9.15 PM and end on June 21 after the end of the eclipse. It is believed that during these hours, no religious activities should be carried out. Some also believe to stay away from fire as it upsets the Fire God. So people cook in advance for the day and stay away from cooking gas or any other kind of fire device. Solar Eclipse 2020 Pregnancy Precautions: Will the Surya Grahan Harm the Baby? Should Pregnant Women Step out of the House? FAQs About the 'Ring of Fire' Expecting Mothers Should Know Of.

Many temples will be closed in the sutak kaal of the surya grahan. It is said that there are a lot of negative energies outside during this period so people are advised to stay inside, especially pregnant women. Many people are also told to take a bath after the end of surya grahan. These are just the prominent beliefs around the solar eclipse which have been followed since years.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 06:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Annual Solar Eclipse 2020 Annular Solar Eclipse annular solar eclipse 2020 Annular Solar Eclipse 2020 FAQs Annular Solar Eclipse date Annular Solar Eclipse in India Annular Solar Eclipse June Annular Solar Eclipse June 2020 Annular Solar Eclipse June 21 Annular Solar Eclipse timings Ring of Fire Solar eclipse solar eclipse 2020 Solar Eclipse 2020 Date Solar Eclipse 2020 FAQs Solar Eclipse Pregnancy Surya Grahan Surya Grahan 2020 Surya Grahan 2020 Date Surya Grahan Date Surya Grahan Sutak Surya Grahan Sutak Kaal Surya Grahan Time in India
You might also like
Solar Eclipse 2020 Pregnancy Precautions: Will the Surya Grahan Harm the Baby? Should Pregnant Women Step out of the House? FAQs About the 'Ring of Fire' Expecting Mothers Should Know Of
Health & Wellness

Solar Eclipse 2020 Pregnancy Precautions: Will the Surya Grahan Harm the Baby? Should Pregnant Women Step out of the House? FAQs About the 'Ring of Fire' Expecting Mothers Should Know Of
Solar Eclipse and Doomsday Conspiracy Theories: Ancient Myths and Beliefs About The Ring of Fire Celestial Event That Have Links With End of the World
Science

Solar Eclipse and Doomsday Conspiracy Theories: Ancient Myths and Beliefs About The Ring of Fire Celestial Event That Have Links With End of the World
Solar Eclipse 2020 on June 21: Year’s First Surya Grahan to Be Visible in India, Here’s the List of Places Where You Can See the Annular Solar Eclipse
Science

Solar Eclipse 2020 on June 21: Year’s First Surya Grahan to Be Visible in India, Here’s the List of Places Where You Can See the Annular Solar Eclipse
Surya Grahan 2020 Date and Time in India: Know All About Annular Solar Eclipse Which Will Look Like a Ring of Fire
Science

Surya Grahan 2020 Date and Time in India: Know All About Annular Solar Eclipse Which Will Look Like a Ring of Fire
Solar Eclipse 2020 Date, Time & Other FAQs: From ‘What Is an Annular Solar Eclipse?’ to ‘Can We Sleep During Surya Grahan’ Most Asked Questions on June 21 Celestial Event Answered
Science

Solar Eclipse 2020 Date, Time & Other FAQs: From ‘What Is an Annular Solar Eclipse?’ to ‘Can We Sleep During Surya Grahan’ Most Asked Questions on June 21 Celestial Event Answered
Annular Solar Eclipse 2020 Date and Timings in IST and GMT: Everything You Need to Know About Surya Grahan or The 'Ring of Fire'
Science

Annular Solar Eclipse 2020 Date and Timings in IST and GMT: Everything You Need to Know About Surya Grahan or The 'Ring of Fire'
2020 Eclipses Calendar With Dates and Time: From June 5 Penumbral Lunar Eclipse to Annular Solar Eclipse on June 21, List of Celestial Events to Occur This Year
Science

2020 Eclipses Calendar With Dates and Time: From June 5 Penumbral Lunar Eclipse to Annular Solar Eclipse on June 21, List of Celestial Events to Occur This Year
Solar Eclipse 2020 Date, Time and Place: Annular Solar Eclipse on June 21, Check Names of Countries Where Surya Grahan Will Be Visible
Science

Solar Eclipse 2020 Date, Time and Place: Annular Solar Eclipse on June 21, Check Names of Countries Where Surya Grahan Will Be Visible
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement