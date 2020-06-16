Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Surya Grahan 2020 Date and Time in India: Know All About Annular Solar Eclipse Which Will Look Like a Ring of Fire

Science Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2020 04:33 PM IST
Surya Grahan 2020 Date and Time in India: Know All About Annular Solar Eclipse Which Will Look Like a Ring of Fire
Surya Grahan (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Surya Grahan 2020 will occur on June 21. The annular eclipse will be visible from India, parts of Europe, Africa, Pacific, Asia, Indian Ocean and north of Australia. Reportedly, the celestial event will look like a "ring of fire" during the phenomenon. There are three types of solar eclipses namely, total solar eclipse, partial solar eclipse and annular solar eclipse. Surya Grahan or solar eclipse occurs two weeks after lunar eclipse; lunar penumbral eclipse 2020 occurred on June 5. The solar eclipse of June 21 will start at 9:15 am and end at 3:04 pm in India. Solar Eclipse 2020 Date, Time & Other FAQs: From ‘What Is an Annular Solar Eclipse?’ to ‘Can We Sleep During Surya Grahan’ Most Asked Questions on June 21 Celestial Event Answered.

Surya Grahan Date And Time in India

The path of the annular solar eclipse will begin near Gharsana in Rajasthan around 10:12 am and the phase of annularity will begin around 11:49 am and end at 11:50 am, said Director of the M P Birla Planetarium Debi Prasad Duari. In Kolkata, the partial eclipse will begin at 10:46 am and end at 2:17 pm, while the timing will be from 10:20 am to 1:48 pm in New Delhi, from 10 am to 1:27 pm in Mumbai, from 10:22 am to 1:41 pm in Chennai and between 10.13 am and 1.31 pm in Bengaluru.

June 21 occurrence is an annular eclipse when the new moon casts a shadow on Earth as it is between the sun and earth. The moon blocks the light of the sun from reaching the Earth that causes Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan. The moon then casts a shadow onto Earth, wherein the first shadow is known as the umbra and the second shadow is called the penumbra. India to Witness Solar Eclipse on June 21, Skygazers Can Observe ‘Ring of Fire’ During the Phenomenon.

As the moon is far from the Earth, it will look small and won't block the entire view of the sun. On June 21, the annular eclipse will first start in Africa and progress through South Sudan, Ethiopia, Yemen, Oman, Saudi Arabia, the Indian Ocean and Pakistan, before entering India over Rajasthan. It will then move on to Tibet, China, Taiwan, before ending at the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Surya Grahan is expected to be a great sight for skywatchers as the moon will cover the Sun's surface making it look like a 'Ring of fire'.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 04:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

