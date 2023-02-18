Washington, February 18: The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has proposed a $175,000 civil penalty against Elon Musk-run SpaceX for failure to submit launch collision analysis trajectory data directly to the agency.

The case pertains to the August 19, 2022, launch of the Starlink Group 4-27 mission. The FAA said in a statement that launch collision analysis trajectory data is used to assess the probability of the launch vehicle colliding with one of the thousands of tracked objects orbiting the Earth. SpaceX May Attempt Starship Orbital Test Flight in March 2023, Says Elon Musk.

"SpaceX was required to submit the data to the agency at least seven days prior to an attempted launch," said the administration. SpaceX has been given 30 days to respond to the FAA after receiving the agency's enforcement letter.

Musk or SpaceX did not immediately respond to the FAA notice. The SpaceX mission was one of 61 launches that the space transportation company conducted last year. Elon Musk-Run SpaceX Completes Its First-Ever, Full Flight-Like Dress Rehearsal for Deep Space Rocket Starship.

The SpaceX Group 4-27 mission successfully launched 53 Starlink satellites atop a Falcon 9 rocket. Meanwhile, SpaceX may attempt to complete the long-awaited orbital test flight of Starship as early as next month.

Musk tweeted earlier this month the private space firm is targeting a March launch attempt. "If the remaining tests go well, we will attempt a Starship launch next month," he posted.

In January, SpaceX completed its first-ever, full flight-like dress rehearsal for its deep space rocket Starship which is likely capable of taking astronauts to Mars.

