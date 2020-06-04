Welsh Fishermen Find 3000-Year-Old Horn of Auroch in UK, Watch Video of the Magnificent Discovery

Welsh Fishermen Find 3000-Year-Old Horn of Auroch (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ Black rock lave net heritage fishery/ Facebook)

A significant found has been made by fishermen in Wales. Members of the Black Rock Lave Net Heritage Fishery were casually walking on the flats of the Severn Estuary in the United Kingdom, after wild storms had stirred up the sea bottom. There, they uncovered a horn, while exploring on the sand flats. The horn is said to be from an Auroch, a large species of wild cattle that has been extinct in the UK for at least, 3,000 years. Uploading a video of the search on Facebook, they show the horn, as long as a human arm, been uncovered from the sand. Their finding is of historical significance! Video of Colourful Leaf Insects Go Viral! 6 Quick Facts to Know About Phylliidae or Walking Leaves.

“A MAGNIFICENT LOW TIDE FIND for Black lave net fishermen ! Yesterday, whilst walking our Severn estuary lave net fishing grounds they stumbled on this........... The horn of a AUROCH ! These have been extinct in the UK for over 3000 years.......... Probally the most significant and impresive "find" we have ever made!” the video was captioned, as it was shared on their official Facebook page. In the clip, the fishermen can be heard discussing that they have walked the same grounds many times, but have never come across anything so magnificent.

Watch the Video:

This is not the first time when any person has stumbled upon such discovery. In 2014, a Welsh man reportedly found the valuable scientific discover—the horn of an auroch. After studying the giant horn, scientists at the National Museum of Wales believed that it was about 3,000 and 3,500 years old.

The aurochs is an extinct wild cattle that is considered as one of the ancestors of modern domestic cattle. Unlike most cows, aurochs are much larger and well-known for their massive horns, which would have dwarfed the horns of a modern bull. The bulls were known to inhabit parts of North Africa, Asia and Europe but they became extinct.