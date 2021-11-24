Shina Inu's official Twitter account has warned SHIB investors of an ongoing Telegram scam. Scammers are creating fake accounts which can look real and are posting SHIB giveaways, bonus tokens and other strategies on general Shiba Inu posts to scam people on social media. Shiba Inu Reaches All-Time High; Becomes 7th Largest Cryptocurrency With Market Cap of $51.4 Billion.

Shiba Inu team has also shared a 50-second video on its Twitter handle addressing the ongoing Telegram scam. A fake Shiba Inu group is getting popular on social media which targets hashtags such as '#shibarmy', '#shib', '#leash', '#bone' '#shibaswap'. Shiba Inu's tweet reads, " Stay Alert & Safe #ShibArmy! We've been made aware of a recent scam, travelling social media, and other communication platforms. Here's a quick video to provide more information on the matter."

Stay Alert & Safe #ShibArmy! We've been made aware of a recent scam, traveling social media, and other communication platforms. Here's a quick video to provide more information on the matter. pic.twitter.com/UOh50WsJSQ — Shib (@Shibtoken) November 21, 2021

Shiba Inu team has also urged users to not join these Telegram scam channels, provide their email addresses or passwords. Twitter users also praised the SHIB team for addressing the issue. As a reminder, Shiba Inu was launched last year and gained popularity after it recorded a 50 percent spike on October 25, 2021.

