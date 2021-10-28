Shiba Inu, which is also known as Shiba Token, reached an all-time high of $0.00008875 today. As per a report from Business Insider, Shiba Inu has become more valuable in comparison to Dogecoin, XRP, USD Coin and Polkadot. The meme coin rallied 77.5 percent in the last 24 hours and has become the 7th largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $51.4 billion. Bitcoin Flies Above $65K, Could It Reach the $100K Mark? Here’s Why This Is the Right Time To Invest in It.

The meme coin also tweeted a video on its official Twitter handle, which shows a space rocket about to take off.

As per market experts, another rally of $5 billion will be all it takes for the meme coin to overtake Solana. At the time of writing this article, Shiba Inu is trading at 0.00006722. Since October 3, 2021, the meme coin has rallied from $0.00000989 to $0.00008875, which is impressive.

As per CoinDesk, Shiba Inu's rally is being led by market makers (smart money), which include crypto traders who earned more than $10,000 by mining and providing liquidity. Shiba Inu would be almost as valuable as Bharti Airtel if it was an Indian company.

