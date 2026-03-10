Mumbai, March 10: Apple is reportedly planning to maintain its current pricing strategy for the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro series, despite a global surge in component costs. Supply chain reports and analyst insights suggest that the Cupertino-based tech giant aims to launch the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at the same price points as their predecessors. This move is seen as a strategic effort to remain competitive as rivals face similar inflationary pressures in the semiconductor and memory markets.

The decision to hold prices steady comes at a time when the cost of high-speed storage and memory chips has climbed significantly, driven by the massive demand for artificial intelligence data centres. To offset these expenses, Apple is reportedly leveraging its scale to negotiate favourable long-term contracts with major suppliers like Samsung and SK Hynix. Analysts believe that by improving manufacturing efficiencies and tightening supply agreements, the company can protect its profit margins without passing additional costs to consumers. Apple iPhone 18 Release Date, Leaked Price and Specifications.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Price in India and Launch Timeline (Expected)

In India, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to start at approximately INR 1,54,900 for the 256GB base storage variant. Similarly, the standard iPhone 18 Pro is anticipated to carry a starting price of roughly INR 1,34,900. These figures align closely with the launch prices of the previous generation, offering some relief to flagship buyers who have witnessed a steady climb in high-end smartphone costs over recent years.

Current leaks point to a traditional launch window, with an official announcement expected between September 3 and September 10, 2026. While the Pro models are slated for a fall release, some reports suggest a split launch strategy where the standard iPhone 18 and a new budget-friendly "iPhone 18e" might not debut until the spring of 2027.

iPhone 18 Pro Series Major Hardware and Performance Upgrades

The iPhone 18 Pro series is tipped to feature the new A20 Pro chipset, likely built on TSMC’s cutting-edge 2nm process. This transition is expected to deliver a 15% boost in speed and a 30% improvement in energy efficiency. Performance will be further bolstered by a rumoured increase to 12GB of RAM across the Pro lineup, facilitating more complex on-device "Apple Intelligence" features.

Display technology is also set for a significant update. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to retain its 6.9-inch LTPO OLED panel but with an increased peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits for better outdoor visibility. There are also persistent rumours regarding a reworked "Dynamic Island," which could become smaller or more narrow as Apple moves certain Face ID components beneath the display glass.

Professional-Grade Camera Innovations

One of the most discussed features for the 2026 flagship is the introduction of a mechanical variable aperture for the 48-megapixel main camera. Much like a traditional DSLR, this would allow the lens to adjust between different f-stops (rumoured f/1.4 to f/2.8), giving users physical control over light intake and natural background blur. iPhone 17e Price in India, Specifications and Features.

The camera system may also see improvements in the telephoto lens, with wider apertures designed to enhance low-light zoom performance. Additionally, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to house a larger battery, potentially reaching up to 5,200mAh, making it the highest-capacity cell ever included in an iPhone. New colour options, including "Burgundy" or "Deep Red," are also reportedly being tested to replace the current metallic finishes.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ABP Live ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

