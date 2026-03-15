no Cupertino, March 15: As anticipation builds for the next flagship release from Apple in September, recent industry reports suggest the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro series may maintain a familiar aesthetic while prioritising substantial internal hardware upgrades. Industry analysts and supply chain leaks indicate that Apple is likely to retain the existing design language, including the widely recognised Dynamic Island, for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models arriving later this year.

This strategic decision to utilise previous manufacturing moulds suggests that highly anticipated shifts, such as the transition to fully under-display Face ID technology, may be delayed for a future generation. While early industry speculation pointed towards a potential design overhaul for the front-facing sensor array, current information indicates that these adjustments are no longer the primary focus for the 2026 flagship release. iPhone 18 Pro Max Price, Release Date, Specifications and Features.

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Enhanced Internal Performance and Efficiency

Despite the exterior continuity, Apple is preparing significant advancements under the hood. The iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to debut the A20 Pro chipset, which will be built on an advanced 2-nanometre manufacturing process. This transition is projected to deliver marked improvements in both computational speed and energy efficiency, supporting more complex AI-driven tasks and advanced multitasking capabilities.

Additionally, internal architectural changes are being implemented to support greater power demands. Reports suggest the inclusion of a larger battery, with capacities for the Pro Max model expected to exceed 5,000mAh. While this internal reconfiguration may result in a slightly thicker and heavier device compared to the iPhone 17 Pro series, the objective remains to provide industry-leading battery longevity and thermal management for power users.

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Cameras

The photographic capabilities of the iPhone 18 Pro series are also slated for notable enhancements. Sources indicate that Apple is testing a variable aperture lens system for the primary rear camera, a feature that would provide photographers with granular control over depth of field and light intake. This move is designed to improve image quality across diverse lighting environments, particularly in low-light conditions. iPhone 18 Series: iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Design and Specifications Tipped; Check Details and Know What To Expect From Upcoming Apple iPhone Models.

Furthermore, Apple is reportedly integrating new sensor technologies to refine overall imaging performance. By focusing on these core hardware improvements, ranging from the A20 Pro processor and high-capacity battery to sophisticated camera mechanics, the company aims to maintain its premium market position. These refinements are expected to define the iPhone 18 Pro experience when it debuts in the coming months, underscoring a year prioritising foundational

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