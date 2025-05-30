Vivo India has officially confirmed the launch of its new highly anticipated smartphone, Vivo T4 Ultra, today via sharing a teaser video. The Vivo T4 Ultra teaser reveals a triple-camera setup with a periscope telephoto lens and 100x digital zoom. The upcoming smartphone will come with a Dimensity 9300 Plus chipset and a 6.67-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may offer a 5,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging. The camera system could include three 50MP rear sensors and a 50MP selfie camera. The Vivo T4 Ultra launch date is yet to be confirmed; however, the company said that it will be available on Flipkart for purchase. Vivo T4 Ultra price in India could be around INR 40,000. iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Base Model Likely Coming in September 2025, iPhone 18 Pro To Have 200MP Primary Camera in 2026: Reports.

Vivo T4 Ultra 5G Coming Soon in India

