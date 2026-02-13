Mumbai, February 13: Sony Interactive Entertainment has officially confirmed that a remake of the original God of War trilogy is currently in development for the PlayStation 5. The announcement comes as part of the franchise's 20th anniversary celebrations, marking two decades since the series first debuted on the PlayStation 2 in March 2005.

The project aims to reimagining the foundational Greek saga that established Kratos as a central figure in gaming history. While specific technical details remain under wraps, Santa Monica Studio confirmed that the remake will feature the return of TC Carson, the original voice actor who portrayed Kratos throughout the Greek era.

Development Status and Anniversary Milestone

The studio has noted that the trilogy remake is in the early stages of production. Consequently, a specific release window has not yet been provided to the public. Developers have asked for patience from the global gaming community, stating that further updates will be shared once the project reaches a more advanced phase of development.

This move follows years of speculation and frequent requests from the fan base to see the original titles updated for modern hardware. The trilogy originally spanned the PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 3 eras, focusing on Kratos' quest for vengeance against the Olympian gods.

Introduction of God of War Sons of Sparta

In a surprise move alongside the remake news, Sony also launched a new entry in the franchise titled God of War Sons of Sparta. Developed by Mega Cat Studios in collaboration with Santa Monica Studio, the title is a 2D action platformer that is available for purchase immediately on the PlayStation 5.

The story serves as a canon prequel, focusing on the youth of Kratos and his brother Deimos during their training at the Spartan Agoge. While the gameplay shifts to a retro-inspired pixel art style, the narrative is penned by the same writing team responsible for the 2018 reboot and God of War Ragnarök.

Pricing and Digital Editions

God of War Sons of Sparta is priced at USD 29.99 for the Standard Edition. For players seeking additional content, a Digital Deluxe Edition is available for USD 39.99. In European markets, the titles are priced at EUR 29.99 and EUR 39.99 respectively.

The new title features narrator voice-over by TC Carson, marking his first vocal contribution to the franchise in over ten years. Players utilise a spear and shield combat system, incorporating "Gifts of Olympus" to navigate levels and defeat creatures inspired by Greek mythology.

