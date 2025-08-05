New Delhi, August 5: An employee of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was apparently seen staging a protest by sleeping on the footpath outside the company’s Pune office, alleging that his salary, which was reportedly confirmed in a July 30, 2025, meeting, had not been credited. TCS has responded to the incident, stating that his payroll was suspended due to "unauthorised absence." The man is identified as Sourabh More, and he is said to have taken this step after his attempts to get help from the HR team, which reportedly went unanswered. A handwritten note placed beside him went viral on social media platforms.

The handwritten note allegedly written by More mentioned that he had returned to the office on July 29, 2025, but his employee ID was still inactive, and no salary had been credited. During a meeting on July 30, it was reportedly assured that the salary would be processed by July 31. However, he claimed he was left without any support or updates, forcing him to live on the footpath. TCS Layoffs: Affected Employee Sleeping Outside Pune’s Sahyadri Park Office Since July 29, 2025 Over Unpaid Salary, Receiving No Updates From HR; Post Goes Viral.

TCS Employee Apparently Protesting by Sleeping Outside the Pune Office

The hand written note of Sourabh More read, “I have reported back to TCS Sahyadri Park Pune Office on 29th July 2025, and still my ID is not active on Ultimatix and TCS systems, and I haven’t received my salary which was confirmed on 30th July 2025 meeting stating “I hope you receive your salary on 31st July 2025” during the meeting, I’ve have informed HR, I don’t have money and will be forced to sleep and live outside TCS on footpath, HR has not responded to that and kept quiet. Hence I am living on footpath since 29th July 2025, in front of TCS. Saurabh More.”

The IT giant is said to have responded after images of the employee sleeping outside its Pune office went viral, drawing attention to his claims of not receiving his salary. As per a report of Hindustan Times, TCS clarified that the employee’s salary was suspended with standard procedure due to unauthorised absence from work. TCS Skips Chief Labour Commissioner Meet on August 1 Over Onboarding Delays, Layoffs of 12,000 Employees; Submits Response Through Email.

A TCS spokesperson reportedly said, “This is a case of unauthorized absence where the employee has been absent from office. In accordance with standard procedure, payroll was suspended during this period.” The spokesperson further added, “The employee has now reported back and requested reinstatement. We have provided him accommodation for now and are supporting him in addressing his situation in a fair and constructive manner.”

