A laid-off TCS employee started sleeping outside the company's Pune office as a protest to remind the company to credit his salary. The photo of the Tata Consultancy Services employee sleeping on the go went viral on social media. He affixed a protest note, he wrote, "I have reported back to TCS office at TCS Sahyadri Park Pune Office on 29th July 2025, and still my ID is not active on Ultimatix and TCS systems, and I haven't received my salary which was confirmed on 30th July 2025". He said during a meeting with HR, he was informed that he had no money and would be forced to sleep on the footpath outside the TCS office. The company's HR did not respond, and he had been sleeping on the footpath since Tuesday. Atlassian Layoffs: Australia-Based Software Giant Lays Off Over 150 Employees Due to AI Integration, CEO Mike Cannon-Brookes Defends Buying USD 75 Million Private Jet, Says Report.

TCS Employee Sleeping on Footpath, Waiting For Getting Unpaid Salary, Response from HR

A TCS employee is apparently protesting by sleeping outside the Pune office because his salary has not been credited. 😢 pic.twitter.com/MV4rPRa4P7 — Jaydeep (@_jaydeepkarale) August 3, 2025

