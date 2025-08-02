New Delhi, August 2: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has reportedly missed a scheduled meeting with the Chief Labour Commissioner on Friday, August 1. Instead of attending, the IT major is said to have sent a written reply through email. The meeting was arranged after a complaint by the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), a group representing IT workers. NITES had raised issues concerning delayed onboarding of over 600 experienced professionals and the reported dismissal of around 12,000 employees across various departments.

The joint meeting in New Delhi was organised by the Ministry of Labour and Employment after NITES highlighted concerns about TCS’s handling of job-related issues. The employees’ group is said to have flagged the layoff of nearly 12,000 staff and delays in onboarding several candidates, which they claim is affecting workers' careers and causing uncertainty. TCS Layoffs: What Will Tata Consultancy Services Give to Employees Affected by Massive Job Cuts? Check Details About Severance and Notice Period Pay.

As per a report of NDTV Profit, TCS is said to have skipped a scheduled meeting with the Labour Commissioner regarding reported layoffs and hiring delays. Although a representative from NITES reportedly attended the meeting held in New Delhi but no official from TCS is said to have been present, despite the Chief Labour Commissioner’s office having issued a formal notice to the company.

TCS has reportedly informed the Labour Commissioner through an email that the onboarding of new employees has been put on hold temporarily due to "prevailing global market conditions." The company is said to have assured that all offer letters issued will be honoured and mentioned that such deferments are a “common industry practice.” TCS also reportedly argued that the NITES has not established "locus standi” to intervene in the matter. TCS Layoffs Shock IT Sector: Techie Says ‘Once, We Thought TCS Was Like a Government Job’, Wealth Advisor Warns,’45 Is the New 60′ and Advises To ‘Keep Upskilling’.

However, NITES has requested a clear timeline for onboarding and compensation for the delay. NITES has reportedly highlighted growing concerns at TCS in their statement, "We also raised concerns regarding increasing reports of forced resignations, offer revocations, and legal non-compliance in TCS."

