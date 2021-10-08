After launching Camon 18 Premier a few days ago, Tecno has expanded its Camon 18 series by adding two new phones in Nigeria. The latest addition to the series is Camon 18 and Camon 18P. Both handsets get punch-hole displays, triple rear cameras and 128GB of onboard storage. The Camon 18 gets a 90Hz refresh rate, while Camon 18P carries up to a 120Hz refresh rate. Tecno Camon 18 Premier Smartphone With 120Hz AMOLED Display & MediaTek G96 SoC Launched.

The newly launched Tecno Camon 18 and Camon 18P come in Ceramic White, Dusk Gray, and Iris Purple shades. However, the company is yet to announce the prices of the phones.

Tecno Camon 18 (Photo Credits: Tecno Mobile)

The vanilla Tecno Camon 18 sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. For photography, there is a triple camera module that comprises a 48MP primary sensor with two 2MP shooters. For selfies, there is a 16MP shooter housed in a punch-hole cutout. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

The Tecno Camon 18P, on the other hand, sports the same 6.8-inch FHD+ with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone gets an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. The processor comes paired an 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Tecno Camon 18P (Photo Credits: Tecno Mobile)

There is a triple camera module that includes a 48MP primary lens, a 13MP portrait lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, it gets a 16MP camera with dual-LED flash for selfies and video calls. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery supporting 33W fast charging.

