New Delhi, August 31: Tecno Pova Slim 5G will launch in India on September 4, 2025, which is expected to come with a sleek design. The company has teased it as " World's slimmest 5G smartphone.” The Pova Slim 5G will feature a horizontally aligned pill-shaped rear module with a dual-camera setup and LED flash. The smartphone is expected to feature a slim design with a thickness of 5.75mm or 5.95mm, placing it close to the upcoming iPhone 17 Air, which is likely to measure around 5.5mm.

Tecno Pova Slim 5G is expected to arrive with a sleek design with a curved display, symmetrical bezels, and a centrally placed punch-hole camera. The Pova Slim 5G is expected to come with a “Dynamic Mood Light” that is said to respond to incoming calls and notifications. After its launch, the Pova Slim 5G will be available for purchase on Flipkart. iPhone 17 Series Launch on September 9: Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications and Features Tipped; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

Tecno Pova Slim 5G Specifications and Features (Expected)

The company has teased its upcoming smartphone on social media platforms and said, "Open your Slimagination. Too Slim to be true." The Tecno Pova Slim 5G is confirmed to launch in a white color variant, with additional colour options expected to be introduced as well. As per reports, the device is expected to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display. It may offer a 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will feature Ella AI, Tecno’s in-house voice assistant, supporting Indian languages like Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, and more. Realme 15T Launch in India on September 2, Will Feature 50MP Front Camera; Check Expected Price and Other Specifications.

The Pova Slim 5G will also come with AI-driven features like Circle to Search and AI Writing Assistant to improve the user experience. The Pova Slim 5G may be equipped with a 50MP primary camera and is said to include a 5,200mAh battery. The smartphone is likely to run on Tecno’s HiOS 15, based on Android 15.

