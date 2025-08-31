Apple event 2025 has been announced on September 9, 2025. The upcoming event will launch the iPhone 17 series, which will include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. Ahead of the iPhone 17 series launch, a tipster (@yabhishekhd) has shared some key specifications and features of the upcoming models. As per the tipster, each model from the iPhone 17 series is rumoured to feature a 120Hz OLED display, a 24MP TrueDepth front camera, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, and support for 25W MagSafe charging features. The iPhone 17 may be powered by the A19 chip paired with 8GB RAM and a dual-camera setup. The iPhone 17 Air could come with its 5.5mm thin design, an A19 Pro chip, 12GB RAM, and a single rear camera. The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to include an A19 Pro chip, 12GB RAM, a triple-camera setup, and a reverse wireless charging feature. The iPhone 17 Pro Max might feature an A19 Pro chip with 12GB RAM, but with an advanced camera setup that may also include a periscope lens. It may also feature a 5,000mAh battery. As per multiple reports, the iPhone 17 series may start at a price of INR 89,900. Realme 15T Launch in India on September 2, Will Feature 50MP Front Camera; Check Expected Price and Other Specifications.

iPhone 17 Series Specifications and Features Tipped

iPhone 17 Series – rumoured changes 📱✨ • 17 → ⚡ A19 (4-core GPU), 🧠 8GB RAM, 📸 dual cams (vertical), 🔋 25W MagSafe • 17 Air → ⚡ A19 Pro (5-core GPU), 🧠 12GB RAM, 📸 single cam (large), 📏 5.5mm thin • 17 Pro → ⚡ A19 Pro (6-core GPU), 🧠 12GB RAM, 📸 triple cams… pic.twitter.com/FpbmCYxp9H — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) August 29, 2025

