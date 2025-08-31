Realme 15T will launch in India on September 2, 2025. The smartphone will arrive with a slim design, measuring around 7.99mm in thickness. It will be offered in three colour options, which are Silk Blue, Suit Titanium, and Flowing Silver. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max processor and will come with a 7,000mAh battery. The device will feature a 50MP rear camera with AI support and a 50MP front camera. Additionally, it will come with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. The Realme 15T price in India is expected to be around INR 20,000. iPhone 17 Series: Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Tipped To Support Qi2 25W Magsafe Charging; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

From close-ups to group shots, every click #LooksGreat! With 50 MP front AI camera on #realme15T. Launching on 2nd September at 12 PM Know more: https://t.co/PSchpmOrthhttps://t.co/U1Qq2HnkdD#realme15Series pic.twitter.com/X2eFM1nyrW — realme (@realmeIndia) August 31, 2025

