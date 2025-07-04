New Delhi, July 4: Tecno has launched its new POVA 7 series smartphones in India. The series features two models, which include Tecno Pova 7 5G and Tecno Pova 7 Pro 5G smartphones. These devices will be available for purchase starting from July 10, 2025 in India. Both the smartphones are powered by MediaTek Dimensity processors.

Pova 7 5G and Pova 7 Pro 5G smartphones comes with slim design and is offered in multiple colour options. Both smartphones in the Tecno POVA 7 series feature the new Delta interface and a MINI LED design. The Tecno Pova 7 5G will be available in Magic Silver, Oasis Green, and Geek Black colours, while the Pova 7 Pro 5G will be offered in Dynamic Grey, Neon Cyan, and Geek Black colour variants. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Design Leaked Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked 2025 Event; Check Expected Price and Know What To Expect.

Tecno Pova 7 5G, Tecno Pova 7 Pro 5G Specifications and Features

The Tecno Pova 7 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset. It features 11 layers of hyper cooling technology to keep the device stable during long gaming sessions. The smartphone also includes Tecno’s Ella AI, which supports multiple Indian languages. It comes with a 6.78-inch display with 144Hz of refresh rate. Pova 7 5G comes with a 50MP rear camera and a 13MP front camera and features a 6,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. OPPO Reno 14 Pro 5G Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From Reno 14 Series Launched in India.

The Tecno Pova 7 Pro 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset. The smartphone comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and offers a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. To maintain optimal performance during gaming, the device includes 11 layers of hyper cooling. It also comes with Ella AI for smarter user interaction. The smartphone is equipped with a 64MP Sony rear camera. Pova 7 Pro 5G includes a 6,000mAh battery, and it supports 30W wireless charging. Additionally, the device is IP64-rated to offer protection against dust and water splashes.

Tecno Pova 7 5G, Tecno Pova 7 Pro 5G Price

As per reports, the Tecno Pova 7 5G will be available in India at a starting price of INR 12,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB + 256GB version is priced at INR 13,999. The Tecno Pova 7 Pro 5G is priced at INR 16,999 and INR 17,999 for its 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants, respectively.

