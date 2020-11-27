Tecno Pova phone is all set to be launched in India on December 4, 2020. The company officially released a teaser of its upcoming smartphone on its official Twitter handle. The online launch event will commence at 12 noon & will be available for sale via Flipkart. The handset is already available in several countries including Nigeria & Philippines. New Tecno Spark 6 Air 3GB RAM Variant Launched In India; Priced at Rs 8,999.

Tecno Pova (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

In terms of specifications, Tecno Pova is expected to sport a 6.8-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1640x720 pixels.

The handset is likely to be powered by MediaTek Helio G80 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM & 64GB of internal storage. For photography, the device might sport a quad rear camera setup comprising of a 13MP main camera, two 2MP sensors & an AI HD lens. At the front, there might be an 8MP shooter.

Tecno Pova (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

The phone might get connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, LTE, GPS, Bluetooth & more. The device could pack a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. According to the reports, the handset might be offered in three colours - Magic Blue, Speed Purple & Dazzle Black. Coming to the pricing, Tecno Pova is priced at PHP 6,999 (approximately Rs 10,800) for the 4GB & 64GB model. So we expect the India price of the smartphone to be somewhere around it.

