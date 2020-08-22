Tecno Mobile silently launched a new 3GB RAM variant of the Tecno Spark 6 Air smartphone. The newly launched variant of the phone costs Rs 8,999 in India, which comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. The phone maker launched this variant of the Tecno Spark 6 Air on the occasion of reaching 5 million customers in India. The new variant has been added to smartphone maker's entry-level portfolio which is currently available for sale in India. It comes in two colour options – Comet Black and Ocean Blue. Tecno Spark 6 Air Smartphone, TWS Minipod M1 True Wireless Earphone Launched in India.

The Tecno Spark 6 Air smartphone features a massive 7-inch display, 6000 mAh battery, Android 10, MediaTek Helio A22. As a reminder, the company had launched the 2GB RAM variant last month at a price point of Rs 7,999.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the smartphone gets a 7-inch HD+ display with dot notch carrying a resolution of 720x1,640 pixels. Under the hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC which is clubbed with up to 3GB of RAM and up to 32GB of onboard storage. Previously, the phone was only available with 2GB of internal storage. The internal storage of the phone can be expandable up to 1TB via microSD card.

Introducing the new variant of SPARK 6 Air with 3 GB RAM at just ₹8499. Now variants available 2gb +32 and 3gb +32 , in both Comet Black and Ocean Blue with fabulous features. Sale live at 12 PM, visit https://t.co/aMpgSG6Fb4 & available at retail stores near you soon. pic.twitter.com/szp6udMarz — TecnoMobileInd (@TecnoMobileInd) August 21, 2020

Coming to the camera department, the Tecno Spark 6 Air smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup. It consists of a 13MP primary camera with a 2MP depth sensor and an AI camera. At the front, the phone is packed with an 8MP camera for selfies and video calling. The connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0. Like any other latest handset, the phone also supports Dual-SIM networks. It runs on HIOS 6.2 skin based on Android 10 (Go edition). It is fuelled by a massive 6,000mAh battery which supports charging via micro-USB port.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 22, 2020 09:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).