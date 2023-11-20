New Delhi, November 20: Dating app Tinder on Monday rolled out a new suite of profile and discovery features globally, including a "Profile Quiz" feature that will let users discover potential matches via a fun quiz. "Discover compatibility potential with potential matches through a fun and enlightening quiz about yourself. Share your Quiz responses on your Profile, offering a glimpse into your preferences and interests," Tinder said. About 71 per cent of Gen Zs across India said it’s very important that they’re aligned on values with the person they’re dating.

When asked what’s important to them when choosing someone to date, 73 per cent said “I can trust and confide in them,” 70 per cent said “they are open-minded and accepting” and 57 per cent said “they can make me laugh” versus only 46 per cent who said “I find them physically attractive", according to the company. "This suite of features is the response to this evolving need. With these new profile and discovery features, it’s never been that easy and fun to share what makes you unique," Mark Van Ryswyk, Chief Product Officer at Tinder, said in a statement. Microsoft Hires OpenAI Founders to Lead AI Research Team After ChatGPT Maker's Shakeup.

The other new suite of features includes -- Profile Prompts, Basic Info Tags, Enhanced Reporting, Rizz-first Redesign, and Dark Mode. According to the company, the "Profile Prompts" feature empowers users to express their unique personalities and show all their sides, from the fun humour to the real talk.

By selecting and responding to Prompts, users can spark engaging conversations that dig deeper than a mere Like or Nope. Using the "Basic Info Tags" feature will keep it easy and fun to tell more about yourself and know more about your potential matches. Reporting someone’s Profile has always been available, but with the "Enhanced Reporting" feature, users will now have more options to report the specific things that are off about someone’s profile. 'Now They Will Have To Use Teams': Elon Musk's Humorous Take on Sam Altman, Greg Brockman's Hiring by Microsoft.

The "Rizz-first Redesign" feature includes new UI updates, enhanced and updated animations, and a new “It’s a Match!” screen designed to keep every Like or Nope on Tinder feel special and engaging. For late-night activity or discreet public matching, "Dark Mode" is now available in Tinder's settings.