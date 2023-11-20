New Delhi, Nov 20: As Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella hires former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and co-founder Greg Brockman, tech billionaire Elon Musk has had a humorous take on the situation. Musk on Monday responded to Nadella's X post announcing the hiring of Altman and Brockman, saying, "Now they have to use Teams!".

The Tesla CEO was referring to Microsoft Teams -- a private business communication platform developed by Microsoft. Musk also commented on Altman's post about joining the tech giant, to which Nadella has also responded. "Wild times. Satya ftw (for the win)," he wrote. Microsoft Hires OpenAI Founders to Lead AI Research Team After ChatGPT Maker's Shakeup.

Satya Nadella's Post on X Announcing Hiring of Sam Altman and Greg Brockman:

We remain committed to our partnership with OpenAI and have confidence in our product roadmap, our ability to continue to innovate with everything we announced at Microsoft Ignite, and in continuing to support our customers and partners. We look forward to getting to know Emmett… — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) November 20, 2023

Elon Musk's Reply on Satya Nadella's Post:

Now they will have to use Teams! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2023

The update follows days of uncertainty and speculation that Sam Altman will return as CEO of ChatGPT maker OpenAI after he was abruptly removed. Microsoft has invested more than $10 billion in OpenAI. In January this year, it announced the third phase of its long-term partnership with OpenAI through a multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment to accelerate AI breakthroughs to ensure these benefits are broadly shared with the world. Sam Altman Sends 'Heart' Emoji to Posts That Say 'OpenAI Is Nothing Without Its People' After Joining Microsoft Advanced AI Research Team.

Meanwhile, the OpenAI board has appointed former Twitch CEO Emmett Shear as interim CEO. OpenAI co-founder and board director Ilya Sutskever said that Shear will take over as interim CEO. Shear will replace Mira Murati as CEO, who was publicly aligned with Altman.

